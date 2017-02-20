Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Receives $33.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) opened at 29.89 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The company’s market capitalization is $6.65 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Atlassian Corporation PLC had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,110,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after buying an additional 124,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,919,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,613,000 after buying an additional 3,820,076 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,151,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,044,000 after buying an additional 2,917,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,847,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,341,000 after buying an additional 118,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,338,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 603,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/atlassian-corporation-plc-team-receives-33-75-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Atlassian Corporation PLC

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.