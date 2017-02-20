Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s Q4 results were mixed with earnings beating estimates but sales missing the same. The company has been very active on the acquisition and partnering front and expects to continue pursuing accretive deals. Newly launched drugs should keep contributing to the top line and ease the impact of genericization. Meanwhile, cost-cutting initiatives should drive the bottom line. Streamlining operations, along with its focus on R&D, will benefit the company in the long run. AstraZeneca has a promising late-stage pipeline that includes immuno-oncology candidates. The company expects a lot of activity on the regulatory and pipeline front in 2017. Although the stock’s decline was sharper than the large cap pharma industry in 2016, it has done well in 2017. However, core products like Nexium and Crestor are facing generic competition which can hurt near-term earnings growth. The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Vetr cut Astrazeneca PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America Corp restated a buy rating and set a $41.37 price target on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astrazeneca PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) opened at 29.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.77. Astrazeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.62. Astrazeneca PLC had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business earned $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astrazeneca PLC will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.81%. Astrazeneca PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 21.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 470,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 440,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 185,089 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Astrazeneca PLC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 3,221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,842,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astrazeneca PLC

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

