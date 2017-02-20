Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Receives $7.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASNA. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $976.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.93. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Elliot S. Jaffe sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $69,631.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,093,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,761.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 607,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 405,687 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1,260.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,980,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,834,691 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

