Antofagasta plc’s (ANTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Antofagasta plc to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 629.95 ($7.87).

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) opened at 835.7226 on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of GBX 394.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 905.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 776.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 631.61. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.24 billion.

About Antofagasta plc

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

