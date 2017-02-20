Anglo American plc (AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,650 ($20.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Anglo American plc to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.75) to GBX 1,470 ($18.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.18) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,151.11 ($14.39).

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1340.7347 on Tuesday. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 399.85 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,529.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,295.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.93. The company’s market cap is GBX 17.30 billion.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,138 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £9,183.66 ($11,476.71).

Anglo American plc Company Profile

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

