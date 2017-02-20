Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,185 ($14.81) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.62) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.37) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.50) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.37) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.19) target price on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.06 ($14.41).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1340.7347 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 17.30 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,295.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,087.93. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 399.85 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,529.01.

“Anglo American plc (AAL) PT Raised to GBX 1,185 at Deutsche Bank AG” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/anglo-american-plc-aal-pt-raised-to-gbx-1185-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,138 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.66 ($11,476.71).

Anglo American plc Company Profile

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

