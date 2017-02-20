Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angie’s List in a research note issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Angie’s List’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Angie’s List and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Angie’s List in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angie’s List in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angie’s List has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/angies-list-inc-angi-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-04-per-share.html.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at 5.76 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $341.15 million. Angie’s List has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Angie’s List had a negative return on equity of 293.31% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angie’s List during the fourth quarter worth $48,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angie’s List by 90.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,313,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 1,571,895 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth $13,042,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angie’s List during the second quarter worth $5,121,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angie’s List during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin E. Brown sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $26,713.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Durchslag sold 38,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $322,521.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. The Company’s tools, services and content across multiple platforms enable consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, such as home, health and automotive services. The Company also reviews the providers of these services in over 250 markets in the United States.

