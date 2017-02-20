Analysts Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Target Price at $36.80

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) opened at 26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

