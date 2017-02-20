Analysts Set Praxair, Inc. (PX) PT at $119.25

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PX. Seaport Global Securities cut Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Vertical Group upgraded Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Praxair in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,859,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,555,000 after buying an additional 180,461 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 13.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) opened at 117.42 on Friday. Praxair has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxair will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Praxair’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas supplier in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, the Company operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

