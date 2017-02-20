Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/analysts-set-nevro-corp-nvro-target-price-at-100-50.html.

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) opened at 96.33 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The firm’s market cap is $2.77 billion.

About Nevro Corp

Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.