Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Target Price at $16.96

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.96 ($18.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFXA shares. Commerzbank Ag set a €18.50 ($19.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of €18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €10.97 and a 52-week high of €17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.71 and a 200 day moving average of €15.80.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

