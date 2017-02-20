LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for LendingClub Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for LendingClub Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.75) on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LendingClub Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vetr lowered LendingClub Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.44 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

“Analysts Set Expectations for LendingClub Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/analysts-set-expectations-for-lendingclub-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-lc.html.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion. LendingClub Corporation has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.80.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm earned $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.84 million. LendingClub Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares in the last quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC now owns 1,900,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 840,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LendingClub Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub Corporation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

“Analysts Set Expectations for LendingClub Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/analysts-set-expectations-for-lendingclub-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-lc.html.

In related news, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 933,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $5,293,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $30,852.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,779 shares of company stock worth $6,100,753 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.