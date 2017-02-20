Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) PT at $40.62

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) opened at 37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company earned $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 104.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

