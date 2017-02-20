Analysts Set Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Target Price at $25.88

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $26.00 target price on Boston Scientific Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 26,726 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $547,348.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Dawkins sold 80,783 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,036,539.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,531.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,936 shares of company stock worth $2,949,224. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 33.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 75,768 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation during the third quarter worth $9,577,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) opened at 25.39 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

