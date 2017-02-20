Analysts Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Target Price at $65.33

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at 68.56 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business earned $464.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Analysts Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Target Price at $65.33” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/analysts-set-axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs-target-price-at-65-33.html.

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 158,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $10,391,889.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 999,982 shares in the company, valued at $65,378,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 8,449,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,721,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,075,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,109,000 after buying an additional 169,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,013,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,678,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,587,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,566,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,836,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital Holdings Limited

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.