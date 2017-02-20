Analysts Expect BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $72.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies Corp an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) opened at 52.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.31. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies Corp news, insider Thomas Wegman sold 20,000 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $963,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,465,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toby Wegman sold 10,000 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $480,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo International plc (Endo) for injectable collagenases for marketed indications and indications in development.

