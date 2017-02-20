AMN Healthcare Services Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) – William Blair issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Avondale Partners lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) opened at 40.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, General Counsel Denise L. Jackson sold 22,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $839,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,952 shares of company stock valued at $988,119. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (AMN Healthcare) offers healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing Segment, Locum Tenens Staffing Segment and Physician Permanent Placement Services Segment.

