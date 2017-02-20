Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $175.00 price target on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann set a $163.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 173.29 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.10. The firm earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post $12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

