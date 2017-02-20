American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) will post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $820.46 million for the quarter.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) opened at 73.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.31 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/american-water-works-awk-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a water and wastewater utility company. The Company operates through two segments: the Regulated Businesses and the Market-Based Businesses. Its Regulated Businesses segment involves the ownership of subsidiaries that provide water and wastewater utility services to residential, commercial, industrial and other customers, including sale for resale and public authority customers.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.