American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Cut to “Sell” at Forward View

Forward View lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr downgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $31.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wunderlich restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands Corp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.15.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) opened at 19.22 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.75.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company earned $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/american-outdoor-brands-corp-aobc-cut-to-sell-at-forward-view.html.

In other American Outdoor Brands Corp news, insider P. James Debney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $209,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 358,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,129.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands Corp

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

