American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.85 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) opened at 62.50 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company’s market capitalization is $62.21 billion.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $3.90. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 290.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $131,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

