American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter.

American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) opened at 49.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.21. American Campus Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.88%.

“American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/american-campus-communities-inc-acc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

