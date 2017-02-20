Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Ambev has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in Ambev by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 8,549.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

