Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.43)-(0.32) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $80.3-83.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.99 million.Amber Road also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.15)-(0.12) EPS.

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) opened at 7.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $214.60 million. Amber Road, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Amber Road’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amber Road, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amber Road in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Amber Road news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 33,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $392,050.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $143,144.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,885,184 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,379 shares of company stock worth $7,108,069. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

