Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.42. The company earned $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 177.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) opened at 23.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $224,000. RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Company’s Mortgage Services segment provides services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle, and are outsourced by loan servicers, loan originators, home investors, and other sellers and buyers of single family homes.

