Alps Electric Co Ltd (NASDAQ:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Shares of Alps Electric Co (NASDAQ:APELY) traded down 1.48% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Alps Electric Co has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

“Alps Electric Co Ltd (APELY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/alps-electric-co-ltd-apely-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Alps Electric Co

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.