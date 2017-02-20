Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) PT Set at $30.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) has been assigned a $30.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential downside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) opened at 37.21 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn-pt-set-at-30-00-by-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

In other news, VP Sharon L. Dean sold 1,278 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $41,982.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,907.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,424 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium-and heavy-tactical the United States defense vehicles. The Company operates through manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.