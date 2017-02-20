Alliance Pharma plc (APH) Insider Sells £30,304.54 in Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 61,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61), for a total value of £30,304.54 ($37,871.21).

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) opened at 48.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.07. The firm’s market cap is GBX 225.95 million. Alliance Pharma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 55.41.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/alliance-pharma-plc-aph-insider-sells-30304-54-in-stock.html.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma plc in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Alliance Pharma plc Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates in various business areas, such as Hydromol, secondary care, community and consumer products, established products and international.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.