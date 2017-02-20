Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) opened at 25.60 on Tuesday. Allergy Therapeutics plc has a one year low of GBX 17.25 and a one year high of GBX 28.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 150.82 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.38.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/allergy-therapeutics-plc-agy-receives-buy-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus.html.

Allergy Therapeutics plc Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment and prevention of allergy with aluminum-free products. The Company’s segments are Central Europe, which includes segments, such as Germany, Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands; Southern Europe, which includes Italy and Spain; the United Kingdom, and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.