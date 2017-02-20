Alkermes PLC Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (ALKS)

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes PLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the firm will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Alkermes PLC’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alkermes PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes PLC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 54.57 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.32 billion. Alkermes PLC has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 30,000 shares of Alkermes PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $1,759,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,481,510.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Stejbach sold 547 shares of Alkermes PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $32,967.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes PLC during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Alkermes PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Alkermes PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes PLC by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes PLC

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

