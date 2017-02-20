Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 128.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $831 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.69 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard Bell sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.84, for a total value of $31,202.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $123,828.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $10,961,334. 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 460,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,747,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 356,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $5,811,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

