Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

Shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) opened at 10.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.91 billion. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company owns and operates the Young-Davidson mine in Canada. In addition, the Company owns the AgiDagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects in Turkey, the Lynn Lake gold project in Canada and the Esperanza gold project in Mexico.

