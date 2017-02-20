Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aircastle Limited in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Nolan now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. FBR & Co has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Aircastle Limited had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm earned $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

“Aircastle Limited (AYR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/aircastle-limited-ayr-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-64-per-share.html.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company lowered Aircastle Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Aircastle Limited in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) opened at 24.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.62. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Aircastle Limited’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

“Aircastle Limited (AYR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/aircastle-limited-ayr-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-64-per-share.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aircastle Limited by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,331,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 366,110 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aircastle Limited by 16.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 291,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aircastle Limited by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 231,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aircastle Limited by 51.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 656,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 223,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aircastle Limited by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after buying an additional 216,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investing in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling utility commercial jet aircraft. The Company operates through leasing, financing, selling and managing commercial flight equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.