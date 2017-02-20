Air France KLM SA (AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France KLM SA (NASDAQ:AFLYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc raised Air France KLM SA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air France KLM SA in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays PLC cut Air France KLM SA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air France KLM SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Air France KLM SA (NASDAQ:AFLYY) opened at 6.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Air France KLM SA has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About Air France KLM SA

Air France KLM-SA is an airline company. The Company is engaged in passenger transportation. Its activities also include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air-transport-related activities, including catering. The Company’s two sub-groups Air France and KLM have a flyer program, Flying Blue, which enables members to acquire miles as they fly with airline partners or from transactions with non-airline partners.

