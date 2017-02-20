Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,000,000.00 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) major shareholder Corp Incyte purchased 10,000,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,763,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,583,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) opened at 4.51 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $392.94 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/agenus-inc-agen-major-shareholder-purchases-60000000-00-in-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $108,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agenus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with cancer. Its approaches are driven by platforms and programs, which include antibody discovery platform, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage and AutoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

