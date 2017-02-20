Aegon NV (AEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegon NV from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aegon NV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Aegon NV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, ING Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon NV in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) opened at 5.38 on Thursday. Aegon NV has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon NV by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 20,899,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after buying an additional 2,391,551 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aegon NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon NV by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after buying an additional 751,239 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon NV by 59.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,325,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 494,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV Company Profile

AEGON N.V. is a life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe, Asia, Asset Management, and Holding and other activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

