Aegion Corp (AEGN) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Aegion Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aegion Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Aegion Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) opened at 22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Aegion Corp has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s market cap is $733.47 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Aegion Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Aegion Corp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aegion Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aegion Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Aegion Corp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corp Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company is engaged in providing technologies and services to protect against the corrosion of industrial pipelines, and rehabilitate and strengthen water, wastewater, energy and mining piping systems and buildings, bridges, tunnels and waterfront structures.

