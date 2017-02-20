Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Receives $57.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/advanced-energy-industries-inc-aeis-receives-57-80-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) opened at 61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.07. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post $3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions, used in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.