Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) opened at 220.29 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $181.01 and a 52 week high of $280.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.27.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The company earned $821.20 million during the quarter. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post $8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.19, for a total transaction of $226,809.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,490.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 127.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

