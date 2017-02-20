Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 25.30 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company earned $140.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Ron Cohen sold 40,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $833,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,787,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,872,000 after buying an additional 759,257 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,536,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that restore function and recovers the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its commercial products include Ampyra, Fampyra, Zanaflex Capsules and a generic version of the capsules, Zanaflex tablets and Qutenza.

