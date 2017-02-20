Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($6.75) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACA. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on Acacia Mining PLC to GBX 610 ($7.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Acacia Mining PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.56) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 437.43 ($5.47).

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) opened at 533.451965 on Wednesday. Acacia Mining PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 222.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 615.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.18 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 466.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 0.08 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Acacia Mining PLC’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining Plc (Acacia), formerly African Barrick Gold Plc, is a gold miner and producer of gold in Africa. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing and sale of gold business. Its segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine, Buzwagi gold mine, and Corporate and Exploration segment.

