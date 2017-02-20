AbbVie Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/abbvie-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-64-abbv.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Vetr cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.24 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.