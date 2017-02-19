ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the third quarter worth about $287,741,000. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth about $223,849,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $133,387,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,972,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,853,000 after buying an additional 784,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 88.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,201,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,768,000 after buying an additional 565,379 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Vetr cut Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Accenture PLC from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

In other Accenture PLC news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,567,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $652,839.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,155. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

