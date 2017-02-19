Zacks: Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sientra an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) opened at 9.05 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm’s market cap is $168.28 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. First New York Securities LLC NY raised its stake in Sientra by 129.7% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 321.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 545,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 416,340 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

