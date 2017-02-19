Zacks: Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Rocky Brands’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 216 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) opened at 11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $82.06 million. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $267,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 322.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

