Zacks: IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IntriCon Corporation an industry rank of 142 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IntriCon Corporation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) opened at 7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $51.01 million. IntriCon Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon Corporation by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 405,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Corporation Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

