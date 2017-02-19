DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given DXP Enterprises an industry rank of 68 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) opened at 37.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm’s market cap is $643.17 million.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/zacks-dxp-enterprises-inc-dxpe-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

In related news, Director Cletus Davis sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $118,860.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Hamlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 41.7% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,595,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,978,000 after buying an additional 469,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 961,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 395,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2,731.0% in the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 327,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 316,337 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.