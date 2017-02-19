Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.00 Price Target for Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 75 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,213,725 shares in the company, valued at $21,240,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,200. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) opened at 16.60 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Clearfield had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm earned $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

