Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. American States Water Company’s rating score has improved by 9.9% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $40.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American States Water Company an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/zacks-american-states-water-company-awr-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) opened at 44.20 on Tuesday. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American States Water Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $50,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,580.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $292,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water Company during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American States Water Company by 361.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 421,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American States Water Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American States Water Company by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as various subsidiaries of ASUS. The Company’s segments include water, electric and contracted services. Within the segments, AWR has two principal business units, water and electric service utility operations, conducted through GSWC, and contracted services conducted through ASUS and its subsidiaries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water Company (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.