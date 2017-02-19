YuMe, Inc. (YUME) Receives $3.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

YuMe, Inc. (NYSE:YUME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

YUME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YuMe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered YuMe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $3.00 target price on YuMe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of YuMe (NYSE:YUME) opened at 3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $123.82 million. YuMe has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YuMe by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,436,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 114,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of YuMe by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of YuMe by 125.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 110,130 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YuMe during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YuMe during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YuMe

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

